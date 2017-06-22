Arnold job center holding career fair next Wednesday - KMOV.com

Arnold job center holding career fair next Wednesday

ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

Next Wednesday, job-seekers will be able to attend a career fair for a company with multiple and immediate job openings. 

On June 28, the company Randstad will be holding their fair in the Arnold Job Center from 11:00 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. The job center is located at 3675 West Outer Road in Arnold, Missouri, 63010. 

The human resource consulting firm said they have a multitude of job openings in positions such as transportation specialist, production laborer, relocation specialist, government relation specialist, customer service specialist, ELD implementation coordinator, and a call center rep, which includes sales. 

Applicants are asked to be at least 18 years-old, pass a criminal background check, and have reliable transportation. 

The pay range for these positions falls between $12-$15 hourly. For more information on the event, contact Rebecca Harriss at 636-349-3644 or email her at rebecca.harriss@randstadusa.com. 

