Fire at Riverside Wildlife Center in Stanton, Mo.

STANTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Firefighters are currently on the scene of a fire at Riverside Wildlife Center in Stanton, Missouri.

Firefighters were called to the wildlife center at 275 Highway W. to battle the fire before 10 a.m.

According to their website, Riverside Wildlife Center is a USDA licensed facility that houses alligators, big cats, emus, snakes and more.

There are no known injuries. Details regarding the animals have not been released.

