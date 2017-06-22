National Urban League to kick-off annual conference at the end of July

Leaders from the political realm, the business world, and the community will gather for the 2017 National Urban League Conference at the end of July.

The conference spans over four days, from July 26 to July 29, and will focus on engaging attendees in issues facing African-Americans and the solutions to the issues. Some of the issues discussed will include improving education in disadvantaged communities, economic inequality in America, and creating small business opportunities in African-American communities.

The largest, annual civil rights conference will gather more than 20,000 national and local attendees, the NUL said. The conference will feature community leaders, elected officials, Fortune 500 executives, young professionals, and even some celebrities.

Save the date! For four power packed days, political, business, and community leaders will convene in St. Louis, Missouri, for the 2017 National Urban League Conference, July 26 through July 29th. We look forward to seeing you in St. Louis for an inspiring and empowering conference that will provide you with unmatched professional, civic engagement, business development, and networking opportunities.

The NUL conference will also feature multiple events which are free and open to both registered attendees and local community members.

For more information on registering for the conference, and a full list of events and expos, head to the conference's website.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.