'Suspicious' death investigation underway after baby's death in - KMOV.com

BREAKING

'Suspicious' death investigation underway after baby's death in Benton Park West

Posted: Updated:
By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
Connect
Investigators in the 3300 block of Oregon after a 2-month-old was found dead Thursday (Credit: Nick Zervos / News 4) Investigators in the 3300 block of Oregon after a 2-month-old was found dead Thursday (Credit: Nick Zervos / News 4)
Investigators in the 3300 block of Oregon after a 2-month-old was found dead Thursday (Credit: Nick Zervos / News 4) Investigators in the 3300 block of Oregon after a 2-month-old was found dead Thursday (Credit: Nick Zervos / News 4)
Investigators in the 3300 block of Oregon after a 2-month-old was found dead Thursday (Credit: Nick Zervos / News 4) Investigators in the 3300 block of Oregon after a 2-month-old was found dead Thursday (Credit: Nick Zervos / News 4)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis Police were called to the Benton Park West neighborhood Thursday morning to investigate the death of an infant.

The 2-month-old girl was pronounced dead after being found in a home in the 3300 block of Oregon. 

The baby's mother told police she awoke and found the 2-month-old dead. 

The 2-month-old's cause of death is currently unknown. Police said they are investigating the death as “suspicious.”

Stay tuned to News 4 & KMOV.com for the latest on this breaking news.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

Powered by Frankly