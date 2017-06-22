'Suspicious' death investigation underway after baby's death in Benton Park West

Investigators in the 3300 block of Oregon after a 2-month-old was found dead Thursday (Credit: Nick Zervos / News 4)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis Police were called to the Benton Park West neighborhood Thursday morning to investigate the death of an infant.

The 2-month-old girl was pronounced dead after being found in a home in the 3300 block of Oregon.

The baby's mother told police she awoke and found the 2-month-old dead.

The 2-month-old's cause of death is currently unknown. Police said they are investigating the death as “suspicious.”

