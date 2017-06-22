Woman found dead in living room of home following Alton fire

Fire officials in the 3200 block of Duco Street following a fatal fire (Credit: KMOV)

ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A woman was found dead following an early morning house fire in Alton Thursday.

The unidentified woman was found dead in the living room of the house in the 3200 block of Duco Street after it caught fire around 5:30 a.m.

Alton fire officials told News 4 the woman used her medical alert button to notify the fire department of the blaze.

No other details have been released.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal was seen on the scene investigating.

News 4 has a crew on the scene and will update this story when more details are known.

