Single-Day LouFest passes now on sale - KMOV.com

Single-Day LouFest passes now on sale

Posted: Updated:
By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
Connect
(Credit: LouFest) (Credit: LouFest)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Single-day LouFest passes are now on sale.

This year’s LouFest features Snoop Dogg, Weezer, Cage the Elephant, Huey Lewis and the News and more.

LouFest will be held at the Upper Muny Grounds and Festival Plaza in Forest Park on September 9 and 10.

Click here for more information or to purchase a pass.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

Powered by Frankly