Police to run test of new gunshot-detection system in North County tonight

To test their gunshot detection system before it's live activation, the St. Louis County Police Department will be running a test tonight.

The test will occur between 8:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. in the North County area.

The system, ShotSpotter, is a gunshot detection system that is a part of the department's gunshot reduction program. When activated, the system will use sensors to determine the precise location of gunshots fired in a 4-square mile area. Once detected, the system will send the information to officers on patrol.

The department said live rounds will be shot in a ballistic trap. Then the trap will be moved in front of an armored vehicle. Police said while the test is occurring, no pedestrians or vehicles will be allowed near the testing grounds, and officers will secure the entire perimeter.

While no precise time is given, police said the system will be activated soon after tonight's test.

Despite the test, police are asking the public that if they do hear gunshots in the area to notify the local police department.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.