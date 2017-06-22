Man killed during double shooting in Walnut Park East neighborhood

Investigators in the 5500 block of Thrush Thursday morning (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was killed and another injured during a double shooting in the Walnut Park East neighborhood overnight.

Two men were shot in the 5500 block of Thrush just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday, according to police.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man was conscious and breathing while being transported to the hospital.

No other details have been released.

