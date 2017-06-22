Man, 30, killed during double shooting in Walnut Park East neighborhood

Investigators in the 5500 block of Thrush Thursday morning (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man who was killed during a double shooting in a Walnut Park East neighborhood has been identified.

30-year-old Shawn Brown was found dead, with multiple gunshot wounds in the 5400 block of Plover around midnight Thursday, police said.

According to police, another man, 31, was located in the 5200 block of Robin suffering from gunshot wounds to the back and neck.

The second victim was transported to a local hospital where he is listed in good condition.

Homicide detectives determined the victims were walking on Thrush when a vehicle pulled up next to them and an unknown amount of suspects fired shots at the men.

The investigation is ongoing.

