Off-duty officer, teen suspect injured in shooting; another suspect at-large

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An off-duty St. Louis Police officer was shot after hearing a shootout between officers and suspects in north St. Louis overnight.

Around 10 p.m. Wednesday in downtown St. Louis, the city’s anti-crime unit spotted a car reported stolen out of Maryland Heights on June 15. When the three suspects noticed the officers, they opened fire and drove away.

“[The officers] followed the vehicle to the area of West Florissant and Riverview, where they spiked the vehicle. The occupants of the vehicle fired at the officers who were following them. The officers backed off but continued to follow the path of the vehicle,” interim St. Louis Police Chief Lt. Col. Lawrence O’Toole said.

Eventually, the suspects’ car stopped at Park Avenue and Astra in north St. Louis and the suspects exchanged gunfire with officers, according to police. An off-duty officer who lives in the area heard what was going on and went outside of his house armed with a gun. The off-duty officer was then shot in the arm.

“We don’t know who hit him at this point but that will become very clear in the investigation,” said O’Toole.

According to O’Toole, the off-duty officer did not fire any shots.

One of the suspects, described as a 17-year-old, was shot in the ankle. Another 17-year-old suspect was taken into custody and the third suspect, described by police as being “young” is currently at-large.

The injured off-duty officer is described as a 38-year-old man with 11 years of service. He was taken to the hospital and listed as stable.

Two guns were recovered at the scene.

Mayor Lyda Krewson was at the hospital following the shooting and said she was “happy the officer is in good condition.”

The Force Investigative Unit responded to the scene.

Stay tuned to News 4 & KMOV.com for the latest on this still developing story.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.