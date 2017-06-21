Concern growing that a serial attacker is targeting women in South City

Police believe the same man may be responsible for at least 4 sexual assaults in South City. Credit: KMOV

In total, five women have been sexually assaulted in the past month. Four of the incidents happened just within blocks of each other in Tower Grove South.

The latest attack occurred on Roger Place near an alley between Connecticut and Juniata around 10:00 a.m. Wednesday.

“It is scary and it’s very disgusting. This isn’t something that you hear about happening very often,” said 15th Ward Alderwoman Megan Green.

Green says the neighborhood is on alert and police are making their presence known. Police have dedicated two officers to patrol the area looking for the man responsible.

The woman who was attacked Wednesday morning said the man grabbed her and then ran down an alley to his car and laughed, exactly what another victim described.

All of the victims describe the suspects’ vehicle as a gold or silver SUV. In every attack, he came up behind a victim, grabbed them in a sexual manner and then run away.

At a meeting Wednesday, St. Louis police told residents to report anything suspicious. They also asked anyone with surveillance cameras in the area to check the footage, to see if the cameras captured a metallic colored SUV, possible a Jeep Cherokee.

