St. Louis City working on plan for witness protection

Investigators in the 4400 block of Enright after a shooting Sunday (Credit: KMOV)

St. Louis City is working on a plan to provide more security for witnesses to crime.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner said witnesses being afraid to come forward is a reason why many homicides aren’t solved.

St. Louis Police and prosecutors are in talks about a new prevention program which includes moving witnesses to a new home.

Gardner says she’s seeking a state grant to cover expenses.

