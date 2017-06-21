Public will have say in improving transportation through Forest Park

It's known as the "Heart of St. Louis."

It's also one of the largest public parks in the country.

So, how do you take Forest Park to the next level?

That's what the "Great Streets Initiative" aims to answer.

Project leaders will recommend changes to improve Forest Park, and they're turning to the public for input.

They're going to be seeking how to better serve the public when it comes to transportation through the park. Whether that be biking, walking, or mass transit, the public will have a say.

The first open meeting was on Wednesday evening.

There will be more to come, stay tuned to News 4 on those future dates.

