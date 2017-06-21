Fire comes close to propane tank in Barnhart

Fire crews battled a fire at a mobile home in Barnhart Wednesday.

Crews had a tough time fighting the fire for several reasons including the high temperatures and because a train stopped fire crews from accessing the only road to the home.

“The heat was extreme. We had five or six cases of heat exhaustion, but we treated firefighters at the scene. Nobody was sent to the hospital,” said Ton Harder with the Rock Community Fire Protection District.

Firefighters also said the fire came close to propane tank.

The family that lives in the mobile home made it out safely.

An investigation is being conducted to determine a cause.

