Fireworks to be allowed in St. Clair, Mo. during 3-day period

St. Clair alderman approved an ordinance to allow fireworks within city limits on Monday.

The ordinance allows for fireworks to be used only during a three-day window. Those days are from July 3 to July 5 from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Other regulations to the ordinance include a person must be 16-years-old or older to shoot fireworks, they cannot be within 600 feet of a hospital, church, nursing home, mental facility or school, they cannot be discharged within 300 feet of a gas station, and fireworks cannot be discharged from a running vehicle.

Additionally, if there is a drought, the mayor has the ability to disallow fireworks.

To buy and sell fireworks within city limits is still forbidden.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.