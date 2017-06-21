Woman rushes to help driver who suffered seizure on I-270

Claire Hesse stopped her car on I-270 to help another driver who suffered a seizure and crashed. Credit: KMOV

A woman stopped to help a driver on I-270 who crashed because of a seizure.

Claire Hesse was driving home on I-270 Tuesday when an SUV swerved in front of her and hit a median. She said she was able to avoid a potential pile up.

“I saw him slowly coming over into my lane and then it looked like the wheel completely turned left and went right into the wall in front of me,” said Hesse.

Instead of driving around the crash and going home, she stopped to check on the 25-year-old driver, who she says was having a seizure. She also said he was unresponsive and vomiting.

“He was slumped over in the driver’s seat and I kind of pushed him up so he wouldn’t choke on his vomit at that point and then told the person behind me to call 911,” Hesse said.

Hesse said help arrived quickly.

“There was an accident further up the highway so the first responding officer was heading to that accident saw us,” said Hesse.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was treated for a heat-induced seizure.

