Mayor of West Co. town wants voters to decide on city-county merger

The Mayor of Ellisville said he wants the residents of his city to vote directly on a city-county merger, even if the vote is not binding.

Ellisville Mayor Adam Paul will be asking his town’s city council to adopt a resolution that would put two questions the on the ballot about a possible city-county merger:

Should St. Louis City merge with St. Louis County?

Should St. Louis City re-enter St. Louis County as a municipality?

“All we can do is create a referendum to give our people a voice to be heard and present it to the legislature,” Paul said.

Paul told News 4 he is opposed to a merger, but that he is not opposed to exploring solutions to government inefficiencies.

He added is he is skeptical of Better Together, a group that’s stated mission includes acting as a catalyst for the removal of governmental, economic and racial barriers to the region’s growth and prosperity.

“Right now, Better Together is a lynch mob study funded by a multi-billionaire with an agenda,” said Paul.

Better Together said they are going to push on with their mission, even if it makes people uncomfortable.

St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger said he was unaware of the proposed vote in Ellisville.

“As far as a city-county merger is concerned, it’s premature at this point. These things are being discussed through the county,” Stenger said.

Paul said he is worried Better Together will lobby elected officials in Jefferson City to put a city-county merger to a statewide vote. That’s why he wants a vote on it in his city, even if it isn’t binding.

Paul said an Eillisville-only vote on the issue will likely happen until November or April 2018.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.