Imaging a Better St. Louis: Bringing ‘Delmar Divine’ to open doors for nonprofits

One group is working to turn the old St. Luke’s Hospital in St.Louis into a home for nonprofits.

Build-a-Bear founder Maxine Clark is behind the project “Delmar Divine” and the goal is to bridge the gap in development along the east side of Delmar.

“The light bulb went off when I saw this, just like it did when I created the Build-A-Bear workshop. I’m really thinking about what’s possible in St. Louis,” said Clark.

Clark said her vision will also bring the century-old building back to its roots.

“Since it was a hospital, built in 1904. It was meant to care to for people, and it can still care for people in this facility but do it in a different way, using resources that come from all over the community,” said Clark.

Developers are hoping to start the project this November or December, but right now are still in the planning stages on which nonprofits will occupy the building.

