St. Louis Co. launches literacy program

The St. Louis County literacy program kicked off in Clayton Wednesday. Credit: KMOV The St. Louis County literacy program kicked off in Clayton Wednesday. Credit: KMOV
The St. Louis County literacy program kicked off in Clayton Wednesday.

The program partners with St. Louis County Library to pass out extra books. Children do not need to have a library card to borrow a book and there are no fines or due dates.

The program, called Recycled Reads, has pick-up locations at the four main county office buildings in downtown Clayton.

