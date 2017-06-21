St. Louis Co. launches literacy program

The St. Louis County literacy program kicked off in Clayton Wednesday. Credit: KMOV

The program partners with St. Louis County Library to pass out extra books. Children do not need to have a library card to borrow a book and there are no fines or due dates.

The program, called Recycled Reads, has pick-up locations at the four main county office buildings in downtown Clayton.

