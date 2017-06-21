A new twist to an old IRS scam is claiming victims nationwide

News 4 is always watching out for you, and has been tracking IRS scams for years.

The IRS is now warning of a new twist to an old scam.

The Treasury Department issued a public service announcement, warning taxpayers about phone scammers who claim to be IRS agents.

News 4 went to Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill for comment.

"When someone calls you and says, 'I'm the IRS, wire me money,' do not do that," she said.

Lawmakers have warned the public over and over again, but yet there are still plenty of victims.

The latest scam the IRS is warning about is where fraudsters call and demand an immediate tax payment through a prepaid debit card.

The scam has been reported across the country.

In the latest twist, the scammer claims to be from the IRS and tells the victim about two certified letters they supposedly sent to their address, but the letters were returned as undeliverable.

The scam artist then threatens arrest if a payment is not made immediately through a prepaid debit card.

Remember, the best way to combat the crooks is simple: hang up.

The IRS will never threaten to have the local police come and arrest you.

