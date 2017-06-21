Local group hands out gun locks

A local group along with St. Louis City leaders handed out gun locks at City Hall Wednesday.

Shootings injure or kill at least 19 children every day in the United States, according to a newly published study by the Centers for Disease Control.

The group called Women’s Voices Raised for Social Justice says they’re handing out gun locks as a way to keep children safe.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson attended the event, saying gun locks are the one way of preventing gun related injures and death in St. Louis City.

