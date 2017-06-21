Former elementary school principal pleads guilty to sexting with student

A former elementary school principal pleaded guilty to multiple counts of sex crimes after police said he was sexting with a student. (Credit: Troy Police Department)

TROY, Mo.(KMOV.com) -- A former elementary school principal pleaded guilty to 16 counts of sex crimes involving children on Wednesday.

Phillip G. Brock II is facing 15 years in prison after evidence shows him sexting with an underage boy, police say.

Brock was the former principal at William Cappel Elementary at the time of his arrests and coached soccer for the Troy R3 School District as well as non-school related teams.

The investigation was initiated by the Troy Police Department in September 2014 when the victim told police he has sexual contact with Brock over an extended period of time.

During a search of the boy’s phone, police said they were able to obtain evidence via text messages between Brock and the boy.

A search warrant was then issued at Brocks house where multiple items were seized by police.

After a later examination of those items, the findings led investigators to additional victims and charges.

Brock pleaded guilty to 10 counts of sexual contact with a student, three counts of sexually exploitation of a minor, and three counts of possession of child pornography.

At the time of Brock’s arrest, he was placed on administrative leave with pay per the school district’s policy. Brock later resigned from the district.

Troy Police Department teamed up with the St. Charles County Cyber Crime Task Force and the Troy R3 School District during the investigation.

