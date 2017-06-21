Former elementary school principal pleads guilty to sexting with student

A former elementary school principal pleaded guilty to 16 counts of sex crimes involving children on Wednesday.More >
A 10-year-old boy from St. Louis who was vacationing with his family in Fort Morgan, Alabama was struck and killed by a log while standing several feet away from a waterfront.More >
Police are searching for a suspect who may be at-large on the SLU campusMore >
Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is suing three large pharmaceutical companies, saying their "campaign of deception" led to a startling opioid crisis in the state.More >
