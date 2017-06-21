St. Louis boy killed by a log in waters off Alabama

A 10-year-old St. Louis boy was struck and killed by a log while standing several feet away from a waterfront. (Credit: WALA)

FORT MORGAN, AL. (WALA/KMOV) - A 10-year-old boy from St. Louis who was vacationing with his family in Fort Morgan, Alabama was struck and killed by a log while standing several feet away from waters off Alabama.

On June 21, 2017 at approximately 10:30 a.m., Baldwin County Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to 3118 Ponce De Leon Court off Fort Morgan Road to a possible drowning.

Once on the scene, it was discovered that a 10-year-old male had walked outside a condo his family was staying in and was standing only a few feet from the door. Between the boy and the waterfront was a large log.

The boy’s father was outside but several feet away attending other children and noticed a huge wave was coming ashore heading toward the log and his son.

The wave hit the log knocking the log into and over his son. The boy was taken inside the condo and the father and a witness attempted to resuscitate the youth and called for medical assistance.

The Fort Morgan Fire Department and Med-Star Ambulance arrived and attempted resuscitation but their efforts were unsuccessful. The young man was declared deceased at the scene.

The boy was transported to the Department of Forensic Science in Mobile where an autopsy will be performed.