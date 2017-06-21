Blues to open at home against Hitchcock-led Stars

Ken Hitchcock’s tenure as head coach of the St. Louis Blues was filled with success, but came to an unceremonious end with his firing in the middle of the 2016-2017 season. The Blues managed to turn a rough season into another postseason berth under Mike Yeo, but Hitchcock’s fingerprints remained all over the roster.

When Hitchcock was announced as the new head coach of the Dallas Stars, Blues fans knew they would get plenty of opportunities to see the old coach again.

Well, it didn’t take long for that first opportunity to come around.

Hitchcock's return to St. Louis will come in the first game the Note plays at home next season. The Blues announced via Twitter Wednesday that they would host the Stars in the home opener for 2017-2018 on October 7th. That night will be the first chance for fans to see the new upgrades to the Scottrade Center–including a brand new video board–in action.

The Blues open the season on the road on October 4th against the Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins. The rest of the 2017-2018 schedule will be revealed Thursday at 2 p.m.