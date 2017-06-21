Area Mcdonald's offering free frozen drinks to welcome first day of Summer

To rein in the first day of summer, area McDonald's restaurants are offering a frozen treat to celebrate the warm welcome.

Today, area McDonald's locations are offering a free small frozen Coke or Fanta drink

Patrons can walk into any area location in in south St. Louis, counties in north, south, and west St. Louis, Webster Groves, Kirkwood, St. Charles, and Edwardsville and Belleville locations to receive their free frozen drink. McDonald's said there is no purchase necessary, either.

Coinciding with National Selfie Day, patrons can find the McDonald's Frozen Crew and take a selfie with them for the chance to win free frozen drinks all summer. To enter for a chance to win, post your selfie with the Frozen Crew on Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #FindFrozen.

