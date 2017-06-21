Area Mcdonald's offering free frozen drinks to welcome first day - KMOV.com

Area Mcdonald's offering free frozen drinks to welcome first day of Summer

Posted: Updated:
McDonalds.com McDonalds.com
KMOV.com -

To rein in the first day of summer, area McDonald's restaurants are offering a frozen treat to celebrate the warm welcome. 

Today, area McDonald's locations are offering a free small frozen Coke or Fanta drink 

Patrons can  walk into any area location in  in south St. Louis, counties in north, south, and west St. Louis, Webster Groves, Kirkwood, St. Charles, and Edwardsville and Belleville locations to receive their free frozen drink. McDonald's said there is no purchase necessary, either. 

Coinciding with National Selfie Day, patrons can find the McDonald's Frozen Crew and take a selfie with them for the chance to win free frozen drinks all summer. To enter for a chance to win, post your selfie with the Frozen Crew on Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #FindFrozen. 

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

Powered by Frankly