Why are there colorful pianos on sidewalks across St. Louis?

Over the last few weeks you may have noticed painted pianos popping up all around the St. Louis metro.

So why are they there?

News 4 found out from organizers it is part of “Make Music Day St. Louis.”

“Make Music Day St. Louis” organizers said Wednesday, June 21, 2017 is a day to celebrate music.

“I don’t know what it is about music. Music stirs the soul, it stirs our energy, it gets us excited, it brings out our emotions,” said organizer Kathy Favazza.

Favazza is an opera singer and once lived in New York.

She said there are 17 painted piano across the city to encourage people to band together and play free public concerts anywhere and everywhere.

The idea is part of an international celebration started more than 30 years ago in France. Now, it’s in more than 700 cities all over the world.

“An idea of bringing out the joy of music to the streets, to the people, to the community. To give people a chance to play and have a good time while they're waiting on a trolley or just strolling,” said Nika Leoni.

Leoni is an opera singer and composer. She teamed up with Favazza to bring Make Music Day to St. Louis last year and it has grown.

There are 100 performances confirmed and scheduled across the city. For a full list of musical performances and venues, click here.

