Linen-filled hopper catches fire at Faultless Linen Company in Soulard

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A Soulard business where three employees died after a piece of a water tank crashed through the ceiling in April was damaged by a fire overnight.

Around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, firefighters were called to the Faultless Linen Company in the 2000 block of South Broadway.

Further investigation revealed a hopper filled with linens was hanging from a conveyor belt when it caught fire. Workers reportedly left the building Tuesday around 11 p.m., which led investigators to believe the fire started between then and 2 a.m.

The building’s smoke alarm notified the fire department of the blaze. The building’s sprinkler system kept the fire from spreading until it could be knocked down.

No other details regarding the fire have been released.

