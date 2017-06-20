Driver safe after car goes off road, into pond in Alorton

Authorities say a car went off an Alorton road and into a retention pond. Credit: KMOV

The driver of a car that off a road and into a pond in Alorton swam to safety.

A car is submerged under water in a pond in the 3700 block of Bond. Firefighters said a car went off the road.

The driver got out of the car and swam to safety,

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.