Police looking to see if several sexual assaults in South City are connected

Police are investigating whether three reports of sexual assault that happened in South City are connected.

Two happened just hours apart in Tower Grove South, while the third happened a week prior in Benton Park.

One of the victims spoke with News 4 about her assault. Her identity will remain anonymous because she is the victim of sexual assault, but she wanted to share her story.

“With it being broad daylight, you’d assume there would be someone around to see it, but no matter what time of day it is, no, you’re never really safe,” said the 25-year-old Tower Grove resident.

On Friday, June 16, the victim was walking her dog on Oak Hill when a man walked past her and turned around.

“This person had sneaked up behind and the only thing I could sense was that he was behind me and he was trying to put his fingers under my dress and inside me. He just grabbed me really tightly,” she explained.

She turned around and he was jogging off back to his car.

“All I could hear was him laughing,” said the 25-year-old.

She described him as a Middle Eastern male, between 30 and 40-years-old, medium complexion, short, black hair, standing at 5’10” and weighing approximately 160 lbs. wearing sunglasses, a brown polo-style shirt, brown shorts and sandals.

Four hours later, a 53-year-old woman just a few blocks over was attacked in the same way. A man came up from behind and put his hands under her dress.

It happened at Roger and Connecticut. The woman gave a similar description of clothing and build, but described the man as white.

Both women said he got back into a four-door SUV that was either silver, tan or gold in color.

On June 16, a 50-year-old woman walking on the 2700 block of Indiana was also sexually assaulted.

Police say she was thrown to the ground and the suspect grabbed her private parts. The victim described the suspect as a white male, 25-years-old, 5’10" tall with a medium build, dark, with short hair, "long stubble" facial hair, wearing dark blue athletic shorts, very light blue t-shirt, and dark sunglasses.

Police are working to see if the incidents are connected. They are asking anyone with surveillance cameras in the area to call St. Louis Police.





