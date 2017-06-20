Robbery suspects, victim crash into each other near SLU; 1 suspect at-large

Police are searching for a suspect who was involved in a robbery, before getting into an accident with the victim near the SLU campus.

Authorities say the victim was selling Air Jordans and met with two people in Maplewood who say they are interested in buying the shoes. All three met in the victim’s car to discuss a possible purchase, but one of the possible buyers pulled a gun, demanding the shoes and money from the victim.

Police said the suspects then drove off, but the victim elected to chase them into the city, where they crashed into each other near Lindell and Compton.

The two suspects then got out of their car to run, but police said one of the suspects accidentally shot themselves in the leg. Police said he was found near Vito’s Sicilian Pizzeria, close to the SLU campus where he was arrested.

The other suspect is at large, police say. The SLU campus was searched, but he has not been located.

Police say the victim does not appear to be seriously injured.

