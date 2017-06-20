2017 St. Louis homicide statistics reveal 92 percent of victims are black

St. Louis Police investigate the scene of an apparent homicide in North City (Credit: KMOV)

In St. Louis, a plan to better combat violent crime is desperately needed, but where do you begin?

As of Friday, 72 of the 78 victims of this year's homicides were black.

That's a staggering 92 percent.

It's also a number that since spiked after a total of eight people were killed over the weekend in St. Louis City and County.

"We've analyzed it, we've studied it, now, knowing is no longer good enough," said James Clark of Better Family Life. "We've gotta come into these neighborhood, we've got to have a consistent outreach effort and we have to deliver resources to families in our challenged neighborhoods."

According to Clark, going in with police and locking everything up is the wrong answer.

He says we need to assess what people need.

That can start Saturday in North City's Jeff Vanderlou Neighborhood.

Better Family Life, Habitat for Humanity, and others have organized a community clean up.

For more information, click here.

