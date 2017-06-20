Neighbors wake family in burning High Ridge home

A father and son narrowly escaped their burning home in the 2500 block of Plymouth Drive in High Ridge early Monday morning, thanks to a couple of neighbors.



Steve Braswell told News 4, "When I passed the house I looked and I saw flames coming from the back."



Braswell and another man ran to the front door and knocked until a man answered.



"I told him to get out there was a fire and he just kind of looked at me and I asked if there was anybody in the house, and he told me his son was in the basement," said Braswell.

Braswell said he and the other neighbor entered the house through the door of a walk-out basement and were able to wake the man's son and get him out of the house.



Pictures provided by the family show extensive damage.



According to High Ridge Fire Protection District Fire Marshal, Ron Tisius, it was an electrical fire that appears to have started in the ceiling above the laundry room.









