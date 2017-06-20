Metro East Congressman: Shooting shows its time tone down hateful rhetoric

A local representative who witnessed the shooting that targeted Republican Congressmen says people should be more civil in their political rhetoric.

Illinois Congressman Rodney Davis was at a baseball practice with other Republicans when Belleville native James Hodgkinson opened fire, wounding Congressman Steve Scalise from Louisiana and several Capitol police officers.

Davis was on the field but wasn’t hurt.

He says the incident is a vivid reminder of the need to come together.

“This just makes me want to spread the message that we all need to take a step back. We can have political differences, that’s what America is all about. We don’t always have to agree on everything, but to take those motivations, like this maniac did, and turn it into gunfire because we were Republicans, that’s something the American people realize has got to stop,” Davis said.

Davis added it is up to everyone to cut down on the hateful political rhetoric in order to prevent similar tragedies.

