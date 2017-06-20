Schnucks part of program to make it easier to buy healthier food w/SNAP

Schnucks is joining a national program designed to make it easier for customers using government assistance to buy healthier food.

The Double Up Food Bucks allows shoppers who buy with SNAP dollars, or food stamps, to get double the value of their purchase if the dollars are spent on locally-grown fruits and vegetables.

“Children that are economically disadvantaged tend not to get good food, so this is a way of incentivizing people to buy healthier food and consume it at home, especially children,” said Joanie Taylor, who does community relations work Schnucks.

The Double Up program is now in place at all 56 Schnucks stores in Missouri.

