Gas prices below $2 in Missouri and Illinois

Gas prices at several service stations in the St. Louis area are around or under $2. Credit: KMOV

If you have noticed, gas prices dropped below $2 dollars at many convenience stores in the St. Louis area.

AAA told News 4 that the low gas prices is due to supply and demand. There’s an abundance of oil and gasoline right now, so prices have dropped for both.

In many places including High Ridge, customers are boosting about the recent drop. The lowest gas prices News 4 found was in the Pevely and Herculaneum area.

"Yes, I got five kids so you know it's eating up a lot of my budget,” said customer Ashley Marshall about the cost of gas recently.

The last time gasoline was below $2 dollars a gallon was December 2016 when it hit $1.98.

According to AAA there’s one thing that guaranteed, prices will go back up above $2 dollars.

