Cicero's in the Delmar Loop to close in late June

By Dan Greenwald, Online News Producer
UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

Cicero’s, a 40-year institution in the Delmar Loop is closing, the owner announced Tuesday.

The Jacobs Family said the restaurant’s last day in business will be June 25, saying it “no longer makes sense to continue.”

The owners added that they are looking for prospective buyers.

