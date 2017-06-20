Dollar store employee in custody after falsifying robbery

A Family Dollar store employee is in custody for lying about a robbery police said did not occur at the business. (Credit: Wood River Police Department)

A Family Dollar store employee is in custody for falsely claiming he was robbed and stabbed on the side of the business Monday morning.

The Wood River Police Department received a 911 call from 23-year-old Zachary Hayes around 9 a.m. about a robbery on the east side of the Family Dollar at 18 West Edwardsville Rd.

Police said the first officer to arrive on the scene described the sustained wounds by the employee as superficial.

Emergency crews treated Hayes on site and then transferred him to an area hospital.

Alton K-9 unit was called to assist with the search for the alleged suspect, but shortly after the call evidence indicated the robbery and stabbing did not occur.

Authorities later interviewed Hayes at the hospital and he is now facing felony theft and disorderly conduct charges.

Theft charges over $500 dollars was issued because money was stolen from the Family Dollar store, according to reports.

Hayes’ bond is set at $100,000.

