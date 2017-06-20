Man left girl, 6, in van while he gambled at Hollywood Casino, charges allege

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A Toledo, Ohio man left his six-year-old daughter alone in a parked van while he gambled at the Hollywood Casino in Maryland Heights on Sunday, court records say.

The girl was found by a casino employee standing alone and crying on the sixth floor of the garage on Father's Day. The van, which was parked nearby, had its windows covered with cardboard and duct tape. The girl told authorities she had been left in the middle of the night.

The girl's father, 46-year-old Charles Carter Jr. was found gambling. He now faces child endangerment charges.

No other information was made immediately available, nor was a booking photo.