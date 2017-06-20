Ruptured gas line forces evacuations in Botanical Heights neighborhood

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A ruptured gas line has forced some residents in the Botanical Heights neighborhood to be evacuated.

According to the St. Louis Fire Department, a Laclede Gas line ruptured in the area of Lafayette and Klemm around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Lafayette & Klemm - Ruptured @LacledeGas line; residents in the area evacuated. Companies denying access to area. pic.twitter.com/tJJtcTPtmW — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) June 20, 2017

Lafayette & Klemm - The "hissing" sound drowning out our voiceover is #naturalgas. @LacledeGas on scene mitigating. Several homes evacuated. pic.twitter.com/a8FTgZWsjz — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) June 20, 2017

