Ruptured gas line forces evacuations in Botanical Heights neighborhood

By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A ruptured gas line has forced some residents in the Botanical Heights neighborhood to be evacuated.

According to the St. Louis Fire Department, a Laclede Gas line ruptured in the area of Lafayette and Klemm around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday.

