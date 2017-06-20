Spouse sets house on fire following domestic dispute, fire officials say

Fire at a home in the 4700 block of Newcomb Place Tuesday (Credit: St. Louis Fire Department)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Firefighters were called to a home in the Lewis Place neighborhood after a home caught fire following a domestic dispute, according to officials.

Fire officials told News 4 a husband and wife were in a domestic dispute when one of them set the house in the 4700 block of Newcomb Place on fire. They also said there were multiple fires inside the home when firefighters arrived around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved