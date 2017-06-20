Movie about Michael Brown's death in the works

KMOV.COM - According to a Hollywood publication, Warner Bros. is developing a movie about the police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.

The studio has acquired the rights of Brown's mother Lezley McSpadden's book, "Tell the Truth & Shame the Devil."

Brown was shot and killed by Darren Wilson, a Ferguson police officer when he was 18 on August 9, 2014. The shooting sparked months of violent protest and unrest in Ferguson.

The Hollywood publication reports that insiders say the studio wants to develop a film that has the thematic tone of "Crash," which won Best Picture in 2005.

The studio has yet to find a writer to adapt the book for the screen, however, according to the publication, Warner Bros. is eager to hire a writer of color to "tackle this sensitive project."

