Poplar Bluff confesses to fatally shooting man in 2016

A Poplar Bluff man pled guilty to charges stemming from a 2016 fatal shooting.

Joseph Wisdom, 34, pled guilty to Second Degree Murder, Armed Criminal Action, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and First Degree Assault.

On March 8 of last year, police said Wisdom fatally shot Stahl Sturgeon, and then drove to Wal-Mart with Sturgeon's body in the vehicle. Wisdom then ran into the store where he was immediately apprehended, police said.

Wisdom confessed to the shooting.

Wisdom is currently being held in Greene County Jail, pending his sentencing.

