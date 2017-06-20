Jason Quate appears in Vegas court on child abuse charges

Jason Quate appears in court on child abuse charges Monday, June 12, 2017, in Las Vegas. Quate is also accused in Illinois of concealing the death of a child whose body was found in the garage of an abandoned St. Louis-area house. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A man suspected of killing his young daughter in the St. Louis area and forcing his wife into prostitution in Las Vegas made a brief court appearance on charges that he abused two other daughters kept captive in an apartment.

Jason Quate is already being held without bail on sex trafficking, living from the earnings of a prostitute and possession of child pornography charges.

A judge on Tuesday set a July 26 hearing to determine if there is evidence for Quate to stand trial in state court on 33 felony charges of child sexual assault, abuse and lewdness.

Quate and his wife, Elizabeth Odell-Quate, are wanted in Illinois on charges of concealing a homicidal death after the body of a child was found June 6 in the garage of an abandoned home in Centreville, Illinois.

