Hazelwood officer injured in August crash to receive Purple Heart

Hazelwood police officer Craig Tudor was seriously injured when his police cruiser was hit by another car. The cruiser flipped over. Credit: Hazelwood PD

HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Hazelwood Police officer who was injured when his squad car overturned while responding to a call on August 25 will be given a Purple Heart Wednesday night.

Officer Craig Tudor will be given the award by the Chief of Police at a 7 p.m. event at the Hazelwood City Hall on Elm Grove Lane.

Officer Tudor had some paralysis and could only communicate via facial expressions when he was flown to Craig Hospital, a noted rehabilitation center in Colorado for more treatment, according to Hazelwood Police Chief Gregg Hall.

