Argument between 2 brothers leads to shooting, police say

An argument between family led to a shooting Monday night.

The shooting occurred in the 3200 block of Itaska around 5:53 p.m.

Police said a 36 year-old victim and a 40 year-old suspect, who were brothers, were arguing over personal matters. Then, the victim said, the suspect produced a firearm and the victim. The suspect fled the scene, but was later located and arrested.

The victim, police said, was transported to the hospital where he is currently listed in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

