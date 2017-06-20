Man stabbed during fight at Biddle House

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was stabbed during a fight at the Biddle House Monday night.

The 22-year-old and 46-year-old were fighting at the homeless shelter in the 1200 block of North 13th Street when the latter stabbed the younger man in the stomach with a knife at 5:40 p.m.

The stabbing victim was taken to the hospital and listed as stable.

The 46-year-old was taken to the hospital to be and treated for facial injuries. He was taken into custody after receiving treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

