Lake St. Louis names new police chief

LAKE ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Lake St. Louis has announced who will take over as police chief following Chief of Police Mike Force’s retirement.

Chris DiGiuseppi will succeed Chief Force, who is retiring after 25 years of service.

Captain DiGiuseppi has been an officer for over 24 years and has been the Assistant Chief of Police for the city for the past 17 years.

“The Board of Aldermen and I are very pleased with the selection of Captain Chris DiGiuseppi as our next Chief of Police for Lake Saint Louis. Captain DiGiuseppi has worked closely with Chief Force for many years with the same principles and professionalism, as well as having that close contact with our residents. He is the perfect fit for the position and will ensure a seamless transition for the officers and residents,” Mayor Kathy Schweikert said in a press release.

Captain DiGiuseppi is scheduled to begin his new appointment on August 11, 2017.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved