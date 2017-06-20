Collinsville woman facing charges after allegedly stealing medications

A nursing assistant is facing multiple charges after police say she stole different medications, at least one of which came from a patient at an assisted living center.

Janviere Harris, 37, is facing charges of Forgery, Theft, and Possession of Controlled Substances from the Madison County State's Attorney. The warrants for the charges were issued June 5.

The Troy Police Department said officers conducted a traffic stop on Harris on June 2. During the stop, police discovered that Harris was allegedly driving her SUV without a license. She was arrested and taken into custody.

While police searched the contents of her vehicle, officers discovered a variety of different prescription medications.

Police said their investigation determined at least one of the found medications was taken from a patient of an assisted living facility in Troy, Illinois.

Harris is currently being held in Madison County Jail, where her bond is set at $25,000.

