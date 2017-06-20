SLU investigated by USDA following piglet death, watchdog group complaint

Saint Louis University is being investigated for a botched medical procedure, all thanks to an official complain filed by a watchdog group.

The non-governmental group Stop Animal Exploitation Now (SAEN) said the university was cited following an inspection on May 3. Inspectors confirmed a piglet died following a procedure conducted by a laboratory staff member. The staff member connected an enteral nutrition bag to an intravenous catheter, which SAEN said killed the piglet.

SAEN is a watchdog group that is based in Ohio that monitors research facilities in America.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture handled the May 3 investigation. SAEN said an inspector found that SLU failed to have qualified personnel in connection to the animal's death.

SAEN said they filed an official complaint with the department on April 17.

Should the Department of Agriculture open a full investigation, SAEN said, the maximum penalty SLU faces is a $10,000 infraction.

