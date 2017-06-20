MSHP to patrol interstates to allow city officers to focus on violent crime

Officials and the family of a Chinese scholar are offering $40,000 for information leading to an arrest in the disappearance of the woman from the University of Illinois.More >
Officials and the family of a Chinese scholar are offering $40,000 for information leading to an arrest in the disappearance of the woman from the University of Illinois.More >
In exactly two weeks, 60,000 Missouri senior citizens will lose their prescription drug coverage.More >
In exactly two weeks, 60,000 Missouri senior citizens will lose their prescription drug coverage.More >
Zion Lutheran Preschool in Valley Park is accused of duct-taping a four-year girl because she misbehaved. Now her parents are suing the school.More >
Zion Lutheran Preschool in Valley Park is accused of duct-taping a four-year girl because she misbehaved. Now her parents are suing the school.More >
Two people were killed during an early morning crash on the Eads Bridge.More >
Two people were killed during an early morning crash on the Eads Bridge.More >