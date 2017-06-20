MSHP to patrol interstates to allow city officers to focus on violent crime

In an effort to allow city officers to focus more on violent crime in St. Louis, Missouri State Highway Patrol will start patrolling the interstate highways.

The focus of the patrols will be on Interstates 55 and 70, but only on the sections of the highway that fall within city limits.

Highway Patrol said eight troopers will serve on each shift, and will be available to assist city officers, should they need additional help. Highway Patrol said the focus will be on enforcing traffic laws on the interstates.

Originally slated to begin patrolling this week, the new goal date would be some time in early July, although a specific date was not given.

